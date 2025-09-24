Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Protests and heavy security as Maccabi Tel Aviv faces PAOK in Greece

Greek police conducted a large-scale security operation outside the stadium ahead of Israeli team’ Maccabi Tel Aviv’s game against local club POAK in the Europa League

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 24 September 2025 17:04 BST

Police conducted a large-scale security operation outside the stadium Wednesday ahead of Israeli team' Maccabi Tel Aviv's game against Greek club POAK in the Europa League.

Two small protests took place earlier in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, calling for Israeli clubs to be expelled from European competition in response to mass casualties in the war in Gaza.

Around 120 Israeli fans traveled to Greece for the match and were held behind a police cordon before entering the 28,000-seat Toumba Stadium. Officers from a special forces unit escorted the Maccabi team bus to the venue, while bomb squad sniffer dogs inspected the site.

Earlier, protesters climbed scaffolding on a building complex that also houses the U.S. consulate and unfurled a banner reading “Genocide” in English from the side of the building.

Police detained several protesters at the scene. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

