Watch live from Greece as emergency services respond to deadly train crash

Watch live from Greece as emergency services respond to a deadly train crash that has left at least 26 dead.

Scores have been injured in the collision between a passenger train and an oncoming freight train.

The incident took place near Tempe, according to local officials, around 235 miles north of Athens.

It is a small town next to a valley where major highway and rail tunnels are located.

Multiple cars derailed during the crash, and at least three burst into flames. The circumstances of the collision remain to be unclear.

At least 25 of those injured had serious injuries, according to hospital authorities in the nearby city of Larissa.

This feed shows the scene live as rescue crews work to save any remaining survivors.

Dozens of ambulances have been alerted in the area.

