Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live from Greece as emergency services respond to deadly train crash

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 01 March 2023 06:40
Comments

Watch live from Greece as emergency services respond to a deadly train crash that has left at least 26 dead.

Scores have been injured in the collision between a passenger train and an oncoming freight train.

The incident took place near Tempe, according to local officials, around 235 miles north of Athens.

It is a small town next to a valley where major highway and rail tunnels are located.

Multiple cars derailed during the crash, and at least three burst into flames. The circumstances of the collision remain to be unclear.

Recommended

At least 25 of those injured had serious injuries, according to hospital authorities in the nearby city of Larissa.

This feed shows the scene live as rescue crews work to save any remaining survivors.

Dozens of ambulances have been alerted in the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in