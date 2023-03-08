Watch live from Athens as Greeks protest over deadly train crash
Watch live from Athens as thousands of Greeks take to the streets to protest in response to a train crash that killed 57 people.
A freight train and passenger train crashed head-on, throwing carriages off the track before they were engulfed in flames.
The Greek prime minister has apologised for any responsibility the government may bear for the circumstances leading to the collision.
Many of the victims of the country’s worst-ever train crash were university students returning to Thessaloniki after a holiday weekend.
Greek transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned on Wednesday, 1 March, in the wake of the devastating incident.
He said it was “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”
Mr Karamanlis also expressed regret over “long-standing failures” to fix a railway system he said is unfit for the 21st century.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies