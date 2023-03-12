Watch from Athens as protests continue over deadly train crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch from Athens as protests continue over a deadly train crash that killed 57 people.

This feed shows the scene in the capital city as the Communist Party Workers Union and university students rally.

Public anger has been growing over the government’s failure to manage the rail network.

A freight train and passenger train crashed head-on, throwing carriages off the track before they were engulfed in flames.

Greek transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned on 1 March in the wake of the devastating incident.

Mr Karamanlis also expressed regret over “long-standing failures” to fix a railway system he said is unfit for the 21st century.

The passenger train involved in the collision was believed to be carrying a number of students, and at least nine people studying at university were among the dead, while dozens more were injured.

It comes as the station master faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

