Watch live as rescue teams work to remove wreckage from deadly Greek train crash

Watch live from Greece as rescue teams work to remove wreckage from the site of a train crash which killed at least 43 people.

A freight train and passenger train crashed head-on, throwing carriages off the track before they were engulfed in flames.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the collision was “mainly due to a tragic human error" as he visited the site.

Many of the victims of the country's worst-ever train crash were university students returning to Thessaloniki after a holiday weekend.

Greek transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned on Wednesday, 1 March, in the wake of the devastating incident.

He said it was “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”

Mr Karamanlis also expressed regret over “long-standing failures” to fix a railway system he said is unfit for the 21st century.

