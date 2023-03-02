Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as rescue teams work to remove wreckage from deadly Greek train crash

Mary-Kate Findon
Thursday 02 March 2023 07:03
Comments

Watch live from Greece as rescue teams work to remove wreckage from the site of a train crash which killed at least 43 people.

A freight train and passenger train crashed head-on, throwing carriages off the track before they were engulfed in flames.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the collision was “mainly due to a tragic human error" as he visited the site.

Many of the victims of the country's worst-ever train crash were university students returning to Thessaloniki after a holiday weekend.

Greek transport minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned on Wednesday, 1 March, in the wake of the devastating incident.

Recommended

He said it was “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.”

Mr Karamanlis also expressed regret over “long-standing failures” to fix a railway system he said is unfit for the 21st century.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in