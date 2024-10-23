A strike by Greek teachers triggers a broader labor dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Striking Greek public school teachers marched in protest through central Athens on Wednesday as tensions grow between labor organizations and the center-right government over workers’ rights.

The 24-hour strike was called by Greece's civil servants’ union ADEDY, taking over from teaching unions after the government tried to block the action in court.

Labor unions are pressing for the restoration of rights that were significantly rolled back during successive international bailouts between 2010 and 2018. The austerity measures implemented as a condition for the rescue loans included severe cuts to public spending, tax increases and labor reforms that resulted in a weakening of collective bargaining rules.

Teachers' unions are seeking salary increases and more permanent positions for temporary staff among other demands.

The government maintains that the original strike failed to meet legal requirements under recent labor reforms, while ADEDY accused the government of trying to restrict workers' constitutional right to strike.

Wednesday's march ended peacefully.