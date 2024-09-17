Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greek firefighters contain a blaze at a major oil refinery that injured 3 workers

Three workers have suffered light injuries during a fire at a major oil refinery west of Athens that prompted Greek authorities to issue an evacuation alert for the surrounding area

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 17 September 2024 21:13

Greek firefighters contain a blaze at a major oil refinery that injured 3 workers

Show all 3

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Three workers suffered light injuries during a fire Tuesday at a major oil refinery west of Athens that prompted Greek authorities to issue an evacuation alert for the surrounding area.

The blaze near the seaside town of Agii Theodori, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Athens, was contained following a large firefighting operation, authorities said.

Video shown on state ERT television showed clouds of black smoke billowing out of the refinery, which belongs to Greece's Motor Oil energy group. People living near the site were sent push alerts on their mobile phones to evacuate the area.

A Motor Oil statement said the three workers suffered light arm and hand injuries and were being treated in hospital.

The company said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The blaze caused the brief suspension of rail services between the capital and the southern Peloponnese region.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in