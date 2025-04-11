Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspected bomb strikes near offices of Greek railway company in Athens

A suspected bomb has exploded outside the Athens offices of Hellenic Train, Greece’s main railway company

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 April 2025 20:03 BST

A suspected bomb exploded Friday outside the Athens offices of Hellenic Train, Greece’s main railway company. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police cordoned off the area, along a major avenue in the Greek capital, where residents said a loud explosion had occurred Friday night.

Local media said a newspaper and a news website had received an anonymous call shortly before the blast, warning that a bomb had been planted outside the railway company offices.

The explosion comes amid widespread public anger over a major railway disaster in 2023, in which dozens of people were killed when a freight train and a passenger train heading in opposite directions were accidentally put on the same track.

