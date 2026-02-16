Greece will seek to obtain Nazi execution photos offered for sale online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece said Monday it will try to obtain photos that appear to show the final moments of 200 Greeks who were executed by a Nazi firing squad in Athens during World War II, after the previously unknown pictures appeared on an online sale site.

The images that appeared on eBay over the weekend allegedly show the men being led to their deaths on May 1, 1944, at a shooting range in the Kaisariani suburb of the Greek capital. Although the executions were well known, there were no known photos or film documentation of the event.

Greece’s Culture Ministry said Monday that “it is very possible that these are authentic photographs,” adding that it will seek to obtain them as historical archives after they were put up for sale on Saturday by a collector in Belgium of German military memorabilia.

The series of pictures show men being led through a gateway and down a path. They stand straight as they are lined up in front of a wall.

The Kaisariani executions of 200 communist political prisoners were one of the worst atrocities during the Third Reich’s occupation of Greece and remain a seminal moment for the country.

As World War II ended, a vicious civil war between Western-backed government forces and communist fighters broke out and lasted until 1949. Its wounds have still not entirely healed.

Shortly after the photos were posted for sale, a memorial at the site to those killed was vandalized, with plaques listing their names smashed.

“Historical memory will not be erased, no matter how much it bothers some people,” Kaisariani municipality said in a statement posted on its Facebook page, adding that it would repair the monument. The photos, it said, had caused “a chill of emotion for the heroic, valiant stance of the 200 communist heroes who stood up against the firing squad.”

The Culture Ministry said there were “quite a few legal complications” to lay claim to the pictures. It said experts from the ministry were already in touch with the collector who put them up for auction and would be visiting him in Ghent, Belgium, to examine “the authenticity and legality of origin.”

A ministry committee also was to convene Wednesday to determine whether to classify the photographs as being part of Greek heritage.

If the images are determined to be both authentic and legally obtained, “the Culture Ministry will immediately finalize the measures for their acquisition through the appropriate legal means,” it said.