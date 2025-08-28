Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers after contract dispute, AP source says

Micah Parsons is headed to the Green Bay Packers after a blockbuster trade, leaving the Dallas Cowboys following a lengthy contract dispute

Rob Maaddi
Thursday 28 August 2025 22:24 BST

Micah Parsons is headed to the Green Bay Packers after a blockbuster trade, leaving the Dallas Cowboys following a lengthy contract dispute.

A person with knowledge of the details said Parsons and the Packers have agreed on a record-setting $188 million, four-year contract that includes $136 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced.

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro edge rusher, becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

