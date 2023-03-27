Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greenland to stay in daylight saving time forever

Residents of Greenland have switched to daylight saving time and moved their clocks one hour forward for the very last time

Via AP news wire
Monday 27 March 2023 11:48
Greenland Daylight Saving
Greenland Daylight Saving
(Keith Virgo)

Residents of Greenland have switched to daylight saving time and moved their clocks one hour forward this weekend for the very last time.

Unlike most of Europe, Greenlanders will leave their clocks untouched come autumn when daylight saving time ends. While Europe and the U.S. debates whether to stick to the twice-yearly practice, Greenland - a vast Danish semi-independent territory in the Arctic - has resolved to perennially remain only three hours behind Copenhagen and most other European countries instead of four.

Greenland's parliament, Inatsisartut, voted to stick to daylight saving time year-round on Nov. 24 last year. Officials say it will give Greenlanders another hour of daylight in the afternoons and more time to do business with Europe and farther afield.

“The shift of time zone marks an exciting new beginning, an equal connection to North America and Europe, and an opportunity to slow down in a fast-paced world,” Visit Greenland, the local government's tourism office said in a statement.

Geographically, sparsely populated Greenland belongs to the North American continent but geopolitically, it is in Europe.

Recommended

Greenland is part the Danish Realm and its southernmost tip is more than 3,200 kilometers (nearly 2,000 miles) west of Copenhagen.

Its 56,000 people mainly Inuit, indigenous people who chiefly live on the west coast in small towns and hamlets or remote coastal settlements.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in