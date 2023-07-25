Greta Gerwig’s Barbie breaks a box office record for female directors

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023... it also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

With $162m in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, Barbie catapulted past both Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4m in 2019, and Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million.

Boasting a reported price tag of $145m, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152m) and “Wonder Woman” ($200m).

Globally, it also far surpassed “Wonder Woman’s” debut with over $337m versus $228.3m, though “Captain Marvel’s” global launch was higher at $455m.

“Barbie’s” debut is also significant because its audience was 65% women — not a surprise in and of itself, but as far as box office history is concerned, movies that open over $100m often have a majority male audience (including both Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman).

This, many have noted, is perhaps less a rule and more of a lack of big films that have been made and promoted with a blockbuster female audience in minds.

Gerwig co-wrote and directed Barbie which is intended to be the first of many Mattel-inspired spinoffs. And in just one weekend it’s already surpassed the domestic grosses her last two films, Little Women, which earned $108.1 million and Lady Bird, with $49 million.

Now it’s a question of how high Barbie can go and if it can outgross other top films directed by women. In North America, to get the No 1 spot, Barbie will have to earn more than Frozen II, co-directed by Jennifer Lee, which tallied out with $477.4m. Captain Marvel is in second place with $426.8m.