Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Greta Thunberg arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court for trial over Mayfair oil protest

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 01 February 2024 08:47
Comments
Close

Watch a live view of Westminster Magistrates Court today (1 February) as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is to stand trial for a public order offence after a protest in central London last year.

The 21-year-old from Sweden was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.

They are expected to attend the same court on Thursday morning for their trial, estimated to last two days.

FFL said it will hold a demonstration “in solidarity” with the defendants outside court from 8.45am.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in