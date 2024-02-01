Watch live as Greta Thunberg arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court for trial over Mayfair oil protest
Watch a live view of Westminster Magistrates Court today (1 February) as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is to stand trial for a public order offence after a protest in central London last year.
The 21-year-old from Sweden was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.
Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.
They are expected to attend the same court on Thursday morning for their trial, estimated to last two days.
FFL said it will hold a demonstration “in solidarity” with the defendants outside court from 8.45am.
