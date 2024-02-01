For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Westminster Magistrates Court today (1 February) as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is to stand trial for a public order offence after a protest in central London last year.

The 21-year-old from Sweden was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.

They are expected to attend the same court on Thursday morning for their trial, estimated to last two days.

FFL said it will hold a demonstration “in solidarity” with the defendants outside court from 8.45am.