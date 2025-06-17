Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Baroness Casey, author of a report into grooming gangs, gives an address to a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday (17 June).

Louise Casey, whose national audit was published on Monday (16 June), says there was a “collective failure to address questions about the ethnicity of grooming gangs”.

In her 200-page report, she called for harsher prosecution of men who have sex with under-16s to guarantee their charges are never downgraded from rape.

She said we have “failed in our duty” to properly understand this kind of group offending as she hit out at an “appalling” lack of data over offenders’ ethnicities.

“If we’d got this right years ago – seeing these girls as children raped rather than ‘wayward teenagers’ or collaborators in their abuse, collecting ethnicity data, and acknowledging as a system that we did not do a good enough job – then I doubt we’d be in this place now,” she wrote.

On Monday (16 June), Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the House of Commons she would toughen laws and listed some of the 12 recommendations that Baroness Casey gave - all of which the government said it had accepted.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer announced on Saturday (14 June) that he will begin a national enquiry into grooming gangs after “reading every single word” of Baroness Casey’s report.