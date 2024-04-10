Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guatemala's president issues natural disaster declaration as 44 forest fires rage on

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 10 April 2024 19:37

Guatemala’s president issued a natural disaster declaration Wednesday as 44 forest fires continue to burn across the Central American country.

President Bernardo Arévalo said that 80% of the fires were started by people. Farmers often burn stubble and grass in their fields around this time of year in preparation for planting.

“The current situation is not a coincidence, 80% of those fires were set,” Arévalo said.

Authorities canceled classes across three central provinces to protect students from the prevailing smoke. One of the largest fires is near a suburb of Guatemala City, the capital.

The declaration frees up funding for fire fighting efforts.

Guatemala is more accustomed to dealing with its restive volcanoes than forest fires.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

