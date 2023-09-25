Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least 1 person is killed and 18 are missing in a landslide in Guatemala

Heavy rains have set off a landslide in Guatemala’s capital, sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving a young girl dead

Via AP news wire
Monday 25 September 2023 17:40

At least 1 person is killed and 18 are missing in a landslide in Guatemala

Show all 3

Heavy rains set off a landslide in Guatemala’s capital early Monday sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving a young girl dead and at least 18 people missing, including 10 minors.

The 5-year-old girl was recovered by firefighters partially buried in debris and mud some 3 miles (5 kilometers) down the Naranjo river.

The landslide swept away six homes and the families who lived in them around 2 a.m. Around 5 a.m. the firefighters announced they would start a search.

Landslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season, which extends to November. There are few controls on where people build their homes, especially in poor settlements, putting them at greater risk.

Images provided by rescuers showed a long path of the landslide and evidence of domestic life strewn along the river bank. The military set up a command center to oversee the rescue effort.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in