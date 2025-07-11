Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guatemalan villagers lynch 5 men accused of robbing homes after earthquakes

Residents of a rural Guatemalan community have lynched five men accused of robbing homes damaged by recent earthquakes

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 July 2025 21:13 BST
Guatemala Earthquakes
Guatemala Earthquakes (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Members of a rural community in Guatemala hard hit by this week’s earthquakes lynched five men they accused of robbing damaged homes, authorities said Friday.

Guatemala’s Interior Ministry said that residents of Santa Maria de Jesus organized themselves to search for the men and then blocked authorities who tried to detain and take them away.

Overnight, residents beat the men with sticks and stones and then burned them in the community, which lies in the Sacatepequez department southwest of the capital.

The community still lacks electricity and potable water following the series of dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks Tuesday, which killed seven people across Guatemala.

Authorities did not immediately report any arrests in the lynchings.

