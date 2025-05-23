UN expert says Guatemalan prosecutor's office using criminal law to pursue opponents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Nations expert warned Friday at the conclusion of her two-week visit that Guatemala’s prosecutor’s office is increasingly using criminal law against former prosecutors, judges, defense attorneys, journalists and others.

Margaret Satterthwaite, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, traveled the country meeting with judges, lawyers, lawmakers and others, including Guatemala’s chief prosecutor.

“The instrumental use of criminal law by the Prosecutor General’s Office appears to amount to a systematic pattern of intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights, targeted at specific groups,” Satterthwaite wrote in her preliminary report. “This persecution appears to be intensifying, as those who have sought to end impunity and corruption, defend human rights, or speak out against abuses of power increasingly face digital harassment, threats, and criminal charges.”

The office is led by Consuelo Porras, who has been sanctioned by the United States and other countries and accused of being an obstacle to corruption investigations.

Satterthwaite met with Porras and her staff. They told Satterthwaite that they acted within the law, denied using criminal law to pursue opponents and said they were the real victims of attacks by the executive branch and its allies, the U.N. expert said.

“Criminal charges have been directed at more than 60 justice operators and defense or human rights lawyers,” Satterthwaite said, noting that more than 50 “justice operators” have been forced into exile by the prosecutor’s office.

Porras’ office said later that it did not agree with Satterthwaite's preliminary report, because it did not reflect “the complex work that we do, nor the exhaustive information that was provided.”

“We energetically reject the idea of a ‘criminalization of sectors,'" the office said. “Our actions are based on serious, objective investigations that strictly adhere to the Guatemalan legal framework.”

President Bernardo Arévalo has tried unsuccessfully to convince Porras to step down. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Satterthwaite’s observations.