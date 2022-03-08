Guatemala evacuates residents from Volcano of Fire
About 370 residents have been evacuated from the slopes of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire as hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption
Guatemala evacuates residents from Volcano of FireShow all 4
About 370 residents were evacuated from the slopes of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire Tuesday as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption.
Guatemala’s disaster agency said shelters had been opened for the evacuees in the nearby town of Escuintla.
The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America and an eruption in 2018 killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.
The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris, that can bury entire towns.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.