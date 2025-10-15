Pickup truck explodes on busy street in Ecuador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pickup truck exploded on a busy shopping street in the port city of Guayaquil in Ecuador on Tuesday evening killing one person and injuring two others in what the governor called an intentional attack.

Maj. Jorge Montanero of the Guayaquil fire department told local television station Ecuavisa that the person killed was a cab driver who was nearby. He added that police were inspecting all vehicles in the surrounding area as well.

“We’re evacuating all of the buildings as a precaution,” Montanero said. Asked if it could have been a car bomb, he said they would have to wait for police to investigate. “We don’t know, but a normal car doesn’t blow up like that,” he said.

Guayaquil’s police chief Francisco Zumárraga said police had found a “new threat” and that there would be a controlled detonation. He said they would find those responsible.

The Attorney General's Office said that it had opened an investigation and was interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera recordings.

There were a series of car bombing in Ecuador in 2023, as violence surged in the weeks after a presidential candidate was assassinated.

In March, a vehicle exploded outside Ecuador’s largest prison on the outskirts of Guayaquil, killing a prison guard. The bomb was attributed to a criminal network. Other vehicle explosions last year in Quito caused minor damage, but no deaths.

But Gov. Humberto Plaza of Guayas province, whose capital is Guayaquil, said Tuesday's explosion was “terrorism plain and simple” and promised that police would find those responsible.

“We're going to grab them and they're going to pay and these people are going to be prosecuted for terrorism,” he said.

The area is packed with restaurants and stores, some of whose windows were broken by the explosion.