Guinea’s junta faces protests after missing a deadline for a return to democracy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of Guinea's capital were on lockdown as civil society and opposition groups protested the ruling junta’s missed deadline to launch a return to democracy, with the U.S. calling for clear timelines to hold long-delayed elections.

Guinea is one of several West African countries where the military has taken power and delayed a return to civilian rule. Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, the junta leader in power since 2021, agreed in 2022 to launch a democratic transition after a Dec. 31, 2024, deadline.

However, the expiration of that deadline came with more promises. In his New Year's message, Doumbouya said without committing to a date that a decree for a constitutional referendum will be signed to launch the democratic process. Activists and opposition groups condemned the announcement as a ploy to prolong the military rule.

In a statement late Monday, the Forces Vives de Guinée coalition group asked Guineans to stay indoors as a form of protest and accused the junta of holding Guinea “hostage.” It said one man was fatally shot and hundreds of mostly young people have been arrested in the latest protest.

Authorities did not comment Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department urged the military leaders to commit to concrete steps for the constitutional referendum and democratic elections and to involve civil society groups and political parties in the process.

“The United States is concerned that Guinea has not met its January 1, 2025, target date to launch its democratic transition and calls on the Guinean government to undertake a transparent and inclusive process that engages all Guineans,” it said in a statement Monday.

Beyond scheduling elections, there are concerns about the credibility of elections. The ruling junta dissolved more than 50 political parties last year in a move it claimed was to “clean up the political chessboard.”

The junta has also tightened the grip on independent media, rights groups say, with social networks and private radio stations often cut off, information sites interrupted or suspended for several months without explanation, and journalists facing attacks and arrests.