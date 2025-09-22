Guineans vote 'yes' in referendum that could allow leader of country’s junta to run for president
Over 90% of Guineans voted ‘yes’ in a constitutional referendum that could allow the leader of the country’s junta to run for the presidency, according to provisional results announced Monday evening by the electoral body overseeing the vote count
Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 September 2025 00:01 BST
