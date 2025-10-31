Guyana arrests incoming opposition leader following US extradition request

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Guyana arrested the South American country’s incoming opposition leader on Friday following an extradition request from the U.S. government.

Azruddin Mohamed, one of Guyana’s wealthiest citizens, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Florida on charges including money laundering, bribery, tax evasion and wire and mail fraud.

Mohamed is the leader of the We Invest in Nationhood party, which won 16 of the 65 parliamentary seats in the Sept. 1 general election.

He appeared in court Friday and was later released on $750 bond and ordered to return to court in early November for a second extradition hearing.

Also arrested and released on bond was his father, Nazar Mohamed, who faces the same accusations.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall said authorities were acting on a formal request from the U.S. for their extradition.

One of the Mohameds' attorneys, Siand Dhurjon, said some of the offenses “are not extraditable offenses under the laws of our land or even the extradition treaty" that Guyana has.

Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed, his father and his family business for allegedly smuggling more than 22,000 pounds (10,000 kilograms) of gold to the U.S. from Guyana, and evading more than $50 million in taxes.

Azruddin Mohamed was expected to be elected by incoming opposition lawmakers as their leader on Monday when Parliament reconvenes for its first sitting.

The case has underscored persistent government corruption in the oil-rich South American nation.

