Watch live as Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues in Utah

Mary-Kate Findon
Monday 27 March 2023 16:03
Comments

Watch live from the Utah courtroom where Gwyneth Paltrow's defence team prepares to give its case in her ski collision trial.

Terry Sanderson, 76, is suing the actor for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes in 2016 leaving him severely injured.

He claims the collision at the Deer Valley resort left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he told his daughter afterwards that he was “famous.”

She is countersuing for a symbolic $1 and for her legal fees to be covered.

Paltrow’s team plans to call her children, Moses and Apple, to testify in her defence after Mr Sanderson's legal team rests.

Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would likely testify first on Monday.

