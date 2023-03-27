Watch live as Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues in Utah

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the Utah courtroom where Gwyneth Paltrow's defence team prepares to give its case in her ski collision trial.

Terry Sanderson, 76, is suing the actor for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes in 2016 leaving him severely injured.

He claims the collision at the Deer Valley resort left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he told his daughter afterwards that he was “famous.”

She is countersuing for a symbolic $1 and for her legal fees to be covered.

Paltrow’s team plans to call her children, Moses and Apple, to testify in her defence after Mr Sanderson's legal team rests.

Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would likely testify first on Monday.

