Watch live as Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial continues in Utah

Watch live from Utah as Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision civil trial continues into its second day.

The Oscar-winning actress is being sued for allegedly crashing into a 76-year-old with a “full body hit” while skiing in 2016.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson claims the crash left him at the Deer Valley resort in Park City left him seriously injured.

He said he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.”

The Utah courtroom has also heard his claim that he can no longer enjoy wine tastings because of injuries sustained in the collision.

He is suing the Gloop founder for $300,000 in damages.

Ms Paltrow, however, rejects the allegation and says it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her, leaving her with minor injuries.

She is countersuing him for a symbolic $1 and for her legal expenses to be covered.

