Watch live: Jury to hear closing arguments in Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial

Watch live as the jury in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial hears closing arguments from attorneys in Utah.

The closely watched and high-profile trial over the 2016 collision is expected to come to a close on Thursday.

Terry Sanderson, 76, is suing the actor, claiming she crashed into him on the slope leaving him with four broken ribs and a concussion.

He claims his symptoms have lasted years beyond the collision, and is seeking $300,000 from Ms Paltrow.

The actor claims that it was the retired optometrist who crashed into her, and she is countersuing for a symbolic $1 and for her legal fees to be covered.

Sanderson’s attorneys are expected to begin on Thursday morning by recalling their medical experts to rebut claims made by Paltrow.

Each side will then have roughly one hour to give the jury their closing arguments.

