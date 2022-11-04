Jump to content

Court rules family's appeal can advance in 'Serial' case

An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Brian Witte
Friday 04 November 2022 22:40
Maryland Killing Serial Podcast
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An appeal of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial” can move forward, Maryland's intermediate appellate court ruled Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated, because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed's murder conviction being overturned. Lee’s family has said it is not seeking to impact Syed’s release from prison in its appeal.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

“Hae Min Lee’s family is thrilled with today’s ruling," said Steve Kelly, an attorney representing the family. "All they are seeking is what the law requires — a full evidentiary hearing in which they can meaningfully participate and one that makes public the relevant evidence.”

At the September hearing, a Baltimore judge ordered Syed's release after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of Lee, who was Syed's ex-girlfriend and 18 years old at the time.

Prosecutors had moved to vacate Syed’s conviction on Sept. 14. That followed a yearlong investigation and was two days after they notified the Lee family.

Last month, Baltimore prosecutors dropped charges against Syed.

Syed has always maintained his innocence. His case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of “Serial” focused on Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used, inspiring heated debates across dinner tables and water coolers about Syed’s innocence or guilt.

Prosecutors said a reinvestigation of the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two other possible suspects. The two suspects may be involved individually or may be involved together, the state’s attorney’s office said.

