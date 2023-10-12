Haiti refuses to open key border crossing with Dominican Republic in spat over canal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haiti declined Thursday to join neighboring Dominican Republic in reopening a key commercial border crossing, leaving some trade at a standstill and prolonging a diplomatic crisis over the construction of a canal on Haitian soil.

Dominican President Luis Abinader had closed all borders including the crossing at the northern Dominican city of Dajabon for nearly a month to protest the construction of the canal, which he says violates a treaty and will take water needed by Dominican farmers. Haiti says it has the right to build the canal and that it's urgently needed because of a drought.

Abinader's government partially reopened the borders on Wednesday including the one at Dajabon — home to a key market for commerce between the countries — but allowed only limited trade and kept a ban on Haitians entering the Dominican Republic for work, school, tourism or medical issues. He also kept a ban on issuing visas to Haitian citizens.

Haiti declined to follow suit at its gate in the nearby community of Ouanaminthe, and its government did not immediately state a reason. But Moïse Charles Pierre, a delegate for Haiti’s northeast region, told The Associated Press that the Dominican side needed to apologize and resume full border operations.

“Abinader needs to respect the Haitian people and apologize publicly,” Pierre said.

Meanwhile, the two other border gates at Elias Pina and Independencia have opened on both sides.

The canal in Haiti aims to divert water from the Massacre River that runs along the border on the island of Hispaniola that both countries share. Haiti’s government has said farmers urgently need the water to quench a drought that has killed crops in the region.

Abinader has said that construction of the canal violates a 1929 treaty and would affect local farmers and nearby wetlands.

On Thursday, former Haitian prime minister and presidential candidate Claude Joseph issued a statement rejecting allegations by a Dominican ambassador that he had ordered work on the canal in order to provoke a crisis with the Dominican Republic.

However, Jospeh insisted that Haiti has the right to build the canal.

Since Wednesday's partial reopening at Dajabon and other border cities, vendors on the Dominican side are limited to selling goods like food and medicine and are barred from selling construction items such as concrete and metal rods. Dominican officials maintain that sale of such items would aid construction of the nearby canal.

Pierre, the Haitian official, said that in addition to keeping the border closed, authorities are working on a plan that would allow Haitian vendors to recover their wares stuck in the Dajabon marketplace since the closure.

On Wednesday, a pre-dawn fire erupted at the marketplace in Dajabon, with 26 of 28 stalls destroyed belonging to Haitians, according to Dajabon Mayor Santiago Riverón. Authorities are investigating what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, Riverón said he met with Haiti’s consul in Dajabon and expected to meet later with the Haitian mayor of Ouanaminthe to talk about the fire and the border reopening.

Sanon reported from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Associated Press reporter Martín Adames Alcántara contributed from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.