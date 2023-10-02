Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UN Security Council votes to send Kenya-led multinational force to Haiti to fight violent gangs

The U.N. Security Council has voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled country

Dnica Coto
Monday 02 October 2023 21:15
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery
(Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.N. Security Council on Monday voted to send a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.

The resolution drafted by the U.S. was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions.

The resolution authorizes the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months. It would mark the first time a force is deployed to Haiti since a U.N.-approved mission nearly 20 years ago.

A deployment date has not been set, although U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said a security mission to Haiti could deploy “in months.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in