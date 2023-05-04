Fire consumes popular street market near Haiti's capital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A large fire tore through a street market in Haiti early Thursday, consuming thousands of dollars’ worth of goods as vendors wailed over their losses.

The market, known as Shada, is located in Petionville, next to the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Vendors began arriving before sunrise to try and quell the flames, throwing bucketsful of sand on blazing roofs before firefighters arrived.

Stevenson Midi, 42, said he lost hundreds of dollars’ worth of produce including plantains, and that he and other vendors were worried about their bank loans.

“It’s going to be even harder to pay back,” he said as he surveyed the smoking rubble behind him.

While he spoke, vendors walked by screaming and yelling, “Why did this happen to me?!” and “What did we do wrong?!” A bulldozer began clearing the debris.

The market is popular within the community, with hundreds of vendors gathering daily to sell bananas, charcoal, yams, spinach and other goods.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, which comes as poverty and hunger across Haiti deepens amid growing political instability and gang violence.