Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

The archbishop of Port-au-Prince says six nuns kidnapped in Haiti last week along with two other people have been released

Via AP news wire
Thursday 25 January 2024 12:28

Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti last week along with two other people have been released, the archbishop of Port-au-Prince told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The group was released late Wednesday, and everyone is in good condition, said Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor.

“Thanks to God for helping us,” he said.

He declined to say whether a ransom was paid or to provide other details, including who was responsible. This latest high-profile kidnapping prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction toward Haiti’s surge in gang-related violence.

