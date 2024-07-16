200 additional Kenyan police arrive in Haiti to help fight gangs

Support truly

A second contingent of 200 police officers from Kenya arrived in Haiti on Tuesday to bolster a U.N.-backed mission led by the East African country to battle violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.

The officers arrived nearly a month after the first contingent of 200 landed in the capital of Port-au-Prince, where gangs control at least 80% of the territory.

Authorities have declined to provide details on the Kenyans’ assignments, citing security concerns, although AP journalists have seen them on patrol in areas near the main international airport, which reopened in late May after gang violence forced it closed for nearly three months.