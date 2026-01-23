Haiti's transitional council deepens political chaos by voting to oust the prime minister
A member of Haiti’s transitional presidential council announced Friday that a majority of the panel has voted to fire the country’s embattled Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the country's political chaos deepens.
Edgard Leblanc Fils made the announcement at a news conference alongside fellow council member Leslie Voltaire, defying U.S. government calls to maintain stability in the country's leadership.
Leblanc said the council would replace Fils-Aimé within 30 days.
