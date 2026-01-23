Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Haiti's transitional council deepens political chaos by voting to oust the prime minister

A member of Haiti’s transitional presidential council has announced that a majority of the panel has voted to fire the country’s embattled Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the country’s political chaos deepens

Haiti Prime Minister
Haiti Prime Minister (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A member of Haiti’s transitional presidential council announced Friday that a majority of the panel has voted to fire the country’s embattled Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as the country's political chaos deepens.

Edgard Leblanc Fils made the announcement at a news conference alongside fellow council member Leslie Voltaire, defying U.S. government calls to maintain stability in the country's leadership.

Leblanc said the council would replace Fils-Aimé within 30 days.

