Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the Caribbean on a path toward Haiti

Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Caribbean Sea

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 21 October 2025 16:56 BST
Extreme Weather Tropical Storm Melissa

Tropical Storm Melissa formed in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday as forecasters warned that heavy rain, flooding and strong winds could hit Haiti and Jamaica later this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for parts of Haiti, while the Jamaican government issued a tropical storm watch for the island.

On Tuesday morning, Melissa was about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). It was moving west at 14 mph (23 kph).

Officials said Haiti and the Dominican Republic could see 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rainfall by Friday, with Aruba, Puerto Rico and Jamaica getting 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 8 centimeters) of rain.

