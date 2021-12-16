Haiti gang release all 12 hostages from US missionary group, police say
Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers says that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group
Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.
He gave no immediate details.
Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago. Five had been freed in earlier releases.
