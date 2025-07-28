Haiti to send 400 police officers to Brazil for training as gangs seize more territory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Haiti’s government said Monday it plans to send 400 police officers to Brazil next month for training as gang violence overwhelms the troubled Caribbean country.

Currently, Haiti only has about 10,000 police officers and 1,300 soldiers protecting a country of nearly 12 million people, said Fritz Alphonse Jean, leader of the transitional presidential council.

A total of 700 Haitian police officers and soldiers will be trained by foreign countries in upcoming months and will then join a Kenyan-led, U.N.-backed mission in its fight against gangs.

“Haiti is weak, and we need special training,” Jean said during a rare press conference held for international media.

Last week, 150 Haitian soldiers were deployed to Mexico for training as gangs that control up to 90% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, encroach on more territory.

From October 2024 to June 2025, more than 4,800 people across Haiti were killed by gang violence. Hundreds more have been injured, kidnapped, raped and trafficked, according to the United Nations.

Gang violence also has displaced more than 1.3 million people in recent years, with Jean noting that the government is trying to ensure that Haitians are able to return home soon. The government has started distributing money to some of the tens of thousands of people crowded into schools and makeshift shelters.

Jean is leading a council tasked with organizing general elections by February 2026, but ongoing gang violence is threatening that deadline.

“We are doing everything possible so we can hold elections,” he said, declining to provide a date.

Haiti hasn’t held general elections in almost a decade, with its last president, Jovenel Moïse, slain at his private residence in July 2021. Gang violence has since surged in the aftermath of the slaying.