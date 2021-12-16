All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers says that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 December 2021 15:58
Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.

He gave no immediate details.

Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago. Five had been freed in earlier releases.

