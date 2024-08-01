Israel-Hamas war latest: A cease-fire is key to ending the region's cycle of violence, Blinken says

Support truly

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed for “all parties” in the Middle East to avoid escalatory actions that could plunge the region into further conflict, and said Thursday that a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was the only way to begin to break the cycle of violence and suffering.

The remarks came as prayers were held by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and representatives of Palestinian militia groups for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard. Worry has spread that the shock assassination risks escalating the fighting into an all-out regional war.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack, but suspicion quickly fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and the strike against senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut could upend the attempts to defuse a Middle East powder keg. Iran has also threatened to respond after the attack on its territory.

During a late-July visit to the U.S., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was determined to win nothing less than “total victory” against Hamas. Asked directly by journalists on the point later, he said that Israel hoped for a cease-fire soon and was working for one.

Here’s the latest:

Blinken urges all parties in the Middle East to avoid escalating the tense region into further conflict

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken says “all parties” in the Middle East must avoid escalatory actions that could plunge the region into further conflict following the assassination of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran that Hamas and Iran have blamed on Israel.

Speaking in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Thursday, Blinken appealed for countries to “make the right choices in the days ahead” and said that a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was the only way to begin to break the current cycle of violence and suffering. Blinken did not mention Israel, Iran or Hamas by name in his comments.

“Right now, the path that the region is on is toward more conflict, more violence, more suffering, more insecurity and it is crucial that we break the cycle and that starts with the cease-fire that we’ve been working on, which I believe is not only achievable, it has to be achieved,” Blinken said.

Blinken noted that even while in Asia he has been on the phone with regional leaders, including the prime minister of Qatar and the foreign minister of Jordan.

“We’re all focused on making sure we can get the cease-fire over the finish line and building on it for everyone’s sake, for the future,” he said.

Iran holds prayers for late Hamas leader Haniyeh

BEIRUT — Iran’s supreme leader and representatives of Palestinian militias he backs prayed Thursday over the coffins of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard, who were killed in a shocking assassination blamed on Israel that risked escalating into an all-out regional war.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over Haniyeh’s coffin at Tehran University while Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian stood next to him. State television later showed the coffins placed in a truck and moved on the street toward Azadi Square in Tehran, with people throwing flowers at them.

After the funeral services in Tehran, Haniyeh’s remains are to be transferred to Qatar for burial Friday.

Haniyeh came to Tehran to attend Pezeshkian's inauguration. Associated Press photos showed the Hamas leader seated alongside leaders from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and Hezbollah, and Iranian media showed him and Pezeshkian hugging. Haniyeh had met earlier with Khamenei.

Australia's prime minister urges citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon

SYDNEY — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged thousands of Australian citizens in Lebanon to leave and warned Thursday that the Beirut airport could soon close.

“I take the opportunity to say to Australians: Do not travel to Lebanon at the moment,” Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

“There is a risk that the Beirut airport might not be open for commercial flights and given the numbers of people who are there, there’s no guarantee that we can just guarantee that people will be able to come home through other means if that airport is shut.”

Albanese said he was “very concerned” that conflict in the Middle East would escalate following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

“We want to see a de-escalation, we want to see a cease-fire, we want to see the hostages released and we want to see a plan for peace and security in the Middle East where both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security with prosperity,” Albanese said.