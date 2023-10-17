Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: The death toll soars on war's 11th day, compounding misery and fueling anger

The Associated Press
Wednesday 18 October 2023 00:02

AP PHOTOS: The death toll soars on war's 11th day, compounding misery and fueling anger

Show all 14

With airstrikes intensifying and diplomats struggling for answers, the war between Israel and Hamas raged on for an 11th day, with no refuge available from pain and grief.

Inside Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, blood-soaked victims of a devastating explosion at a nearby medical center lined the halls, desperate for care. Hamas officials said an Israeli airstrike was responsible for the blast at al-Ahli hospital, which killed hundreds. The Israeli military denied responsibility, blaming a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

In the Israeli city of Holon, mourners who gathered for the funeral of a young woman slaughtered during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on a music festival, wept openly and clung to one another for support.

And while the families of Israelis being held hostage in Gaza appealed to world leaders to intercede, Palestinian families locked in the enclave where supplies are running desperately low, lined up to collect water needed to survive.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in