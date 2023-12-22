Jump to content

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say

Health officials in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip say more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas

Najib Jobain,Sam Magdy
Friday 22 December 2023 05:27

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say

Health officials in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip say more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The figure, amounting to nearly 1% of the territory’s prewar population, is a new reflection of the staggering cost of the war, which in just over 10 weeks has displaced more than 80% of Gaza’s people and devastated wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It has previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors.

