The Israeli military says it has rescued 2 hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military says it has rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 February 2024 02:48

The Israeli military says it has rescued 2 hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday.

It identified the men as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70. It said both men were kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yizhak in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack that started the 4-month Israel-Hamas war.

The rescue took place in the southern border town of Rafah.

The army says both men are in good medical condition.

They are among the 136 hostages that Israel says remain in Hamas captivity.

