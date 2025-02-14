Middle East latest: 3 Israeli men named as latest to be freed in hostage release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of Israeli hostages still held by the Hamas militant group have released the names of three hostages expected to be freed on Saturday.

The Hostages Families Forum said Friday in a statement that it welcomed the “joyous news” that Iair Horn, 46, Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, and Sasha Troufanov, 29, are set to be freed after 498 days in Hamas captivity.

All three men were taken from the same hard-hit kibbutz on Oct. 7, 2023.

The news came after Hamas said Thursday it would release the next three Israeli hostages as planned this weekend in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, raising the prospect of resolving a major dispute over the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel, with the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, has said it will resume fighting if the hostages are not freed, but did not immediately comment on the statement by Hamas.

Hamas had said it was going to delay the hostage release because Israel wasn't keeping up its side of the ceasefire agreement. Hamas said Israel wasn't allowing enough shelters, medical supplies, fuel and heavy equipment for clearing rubble into Gaza, among other alleged violations of the truce.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners so far during the first phase of the truce. The war could resume if no agreement is reached on the more complicated second phase, which calls for the return of all remaining hostages captured in Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and an indefinite extension of the truce.

Here's the latest:

___

3 Israelis with dual nationalities to be released

JERUSALEM — The three men set to be freed by Hamas on Saturday in the sixth wave of hostage releases under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire are all Israeli civilians with dual nationalities.

All were from the same communal farm, Kibbutz Nir Oz, where some 80 of roughly 400 residents were taken hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

The men are Israeli-Argentinian Iair Horn, 46, Israel-Russian Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29, and Israeli-American Sagui Dekel Chen, 36.

Horn is an Israel-Argentinian who was kidnapped along with his brother, Eitan Horn, who was staying with him at the time. Eitan Horn remains in Hamas captivity.

Chen was outside working on a bus renovation when militants stormed the kibbutz. His wife, Avital, hid in the safe room with their two daughters. Avital was seven months pregnant and gave birth to a third daughter, Shachar Mazal, in December, while Dekel Chen was in captivity.

Israeli-Russian Sasha Trufanov was taken hostage along with three members of his family: grandmother Irena Tati, mother Yelena (Lena) and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen. Sasha’s father Vitaly Trufanov was killed on October 7, 2023. The rest of his family was released in a brief ceasefire period November 2023.

Hamas released the names in a statement earlier Friday. Saturday’s release will be the sixth since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire took effect.

Turkish president blasts Trump's Gaza proposal

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his strong criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, arguing that the U.S. president was making a mistake by trusting Israeli “lies” and disregarding the “history and values” of the region.

Speaking to a group of journalists on his return from a trip to three Asian nations, Erdogan urged Trump to fulfil his promises to promote peace rather than conflict.

“Believing what (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu — whose legal process is still ongoing in his country — says will do nothing but shed blood in the region,” Erdogan said, according to a transcript of comments that were made available to The Associated Press on Friday. “This will not bring the longed-for peace, on the contrary, it will deepen conflicts and increase blood and tears.”

Erdogan, a vocal advocate of Palestinian rights, also appeared to suggest that the U.S. president should refrain from taking decisions regarding the region without consultations.

“There is no room for a ‘it’s done whether you like it or not’ approach in this region,” Erdogan said. “The expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza is unacceptable.”