Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

12 people injured in stabbing at Hamburg train station, authorities say

Authorities in Germany say an assailant stabbed people at the central railway station in the city of Hamburg, injuring 12 people — six of them critically

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 May 2025 18:40 BST

An assailant stabbed people at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, injuring 12 people — six of them critically, authorities said.

A suspect in the attack was arrested, police said in a post on the social network X on Friday evening.

Hamburg's fire service said that six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities didn't give any information on the suspect or details of the attack.

The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in