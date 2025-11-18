Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Han Kang, Megha Majumdar and Yiyun Li are among finalists for Andrew Carnegie Medals

Nobel laureate Han Kang's “We Do Not Part” and Megha Majumdar's “A Guardian and a Thief” are among the finalists for the Andrew Carnegie Medals

Hillel Italie
Tuesday 18 November 2025 16:26 GMT
Books Carnegie Medals
Books Carnegie Medals (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Nobel laureate Han Kang's “We Do Not Part,” Megha Majumdar's “A Guardian and a Thief” and Yiyun Li's “ Things in Nature Merely Grow” are among the finalists for Andrew Carnegie Medals, fiction and nonfiction awards presented by the American Library Association.

“A Guardian and a Thief,” already an Oprah Winfrey book club pick and a nominee for the National Book Award and Kirkus Prize, is among three Carnegie fiction finalists and the only one written originally in English. Kang's novel was translated from the Korean by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris. Argentine writer Agustina Bazterrica's “The Unworthy” was translated from Spanish by Sarah Moses.

Li's tragic memoir about the suicides of her two sons, also a National Book Award nominee, is a nonfiction finalist for the Carnegie Medal, along with Brian Goldstone's “There Is No Place for Us” and Mélikah Abdelmoumen's joint biography of James Baldwin and William Styron, “Baldwin, Styron and Me,” translated from French by Catherine Khordoc.

Winners, to be announced Jan. 27, each receive $5,000. The awards were established in 2012 with help from a grant by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. Previous winners include Jennifer Egan, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in