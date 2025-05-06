Pennsylvania governor's residence to get an 'anti-climb' fence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A barrier described as an “anti-climb fence” is in the works for the Pennsylvania governor's official residence, the state police chief said Tuesday, less than a month after a late-night intruder jumped the existing fence, broke into the home and started a damaging fire.

Col. Christopher Paris' letter to state lawmakers mentioned the fence as part of a series of changes to bolster security at the brick mansion that is the Harrisburg home of Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family.

The alleged intruder, an unemployed welder, faces charges that include attempted homicide and arson for the fire at about 2 a.m. on April 13. Shapiro and family members were awakened and evacuated, hours after participating in a Passover Seder in the residence. No one was hurt but the building's damage has been estimated to total millions of dollars.

Paris told lawmakers he does not intend to provide them with a security review conducted by consultant Jeffrey B. Miller, who led the state police about two decades ago.

Miller's findings and his agency's own investigation, Paris told the legislators, have changed procedures, including “more frequent security assessments,” the establishment of a uniformed division to oversee building security at the residence and the installation of a no-climb fence.

Fences of metal and brick about 7-feet (2-meter) high already circle the residence along the Susquehanna River about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the Capitol. Construction on the new fence did not appear to have begun Tuesday afternoon, although small marker flags along the property's perimeter indicated work is underway.

“While some of those improvements will be clearly visible to the public — such as the new anti-climb fence — many will not be,” Paris wrote. He said Miller's report contained details about security operations that, if disclosed to the public, “would obviously risk jeopardizing the safety" of those the agency protects.