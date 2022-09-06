Prince Harry, Meghan in Germany to promote Invictus Games
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in the western German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday where they are expected to promote the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans.
The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were welcomed by the mayor and hundreds of fans who had come to the old city where Harry and Meghan entered city hall for a reception.
The Invictus Games are expected to be held at Duesseldorf's Merkus Spiel arena in a year's time.
Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.
Later on Tuesday, the couple was due to go on a boat trip on the Rhine river with veterans.
