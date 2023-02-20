Harry and Meghan were ‘invited’ to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding
Billionaire heiress and David Beckham’s son tied the knot in lavish bash in Florida last year
Harry and Meghan appear to have been invited to Brooklyn Beckham and heiress Nicola Peltz’s lavish wedding.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were apparently mentioned in messages by Claudia Peltz, Nicola’s mother, when she was discussing who had RSVP’d to the £3mn bash.
“Did Megan get an invite”, Ms Peltz writes, to which her daughter asks: “Who’s megan”. Ms Peltz adds: “And Harry”.
The exchanges emerged in court documents filed in Florida after Nelson Peltz, Nicola’s billionaire father, launched a lawsuit against the wedding’s organisers after complaining about their work.
Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events were hired by Mr Peltz six weeks before his daughter tied the knot with Mr Beckham on 9 April 2022 in Miami.
Less than a year later it emerged he was suing the pair for refusing to refund his $159,000 ( £132,000) deposit after they were fired for an event he reportedly described as a “s***show”.
Ms Braghin and Ms Grijal are counter-suing Mr Peltz for “breach of contract” and “interference” with a business deal.
The planners are asking for £41,000 in damages as well as costs, which could be significantly higher.
The countersuit includes hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails exchanged between Nicola and the wedding planners in the days before the wedding at Nelson’s £76m family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
Ms and Ms Grijal took over the wedding planning after the previous organiser parted ways with the Peltz family, citing an over-committed schedule.
The pair claimed the bride was “too busy” to speak on the phone, and that the Peltzes were worried about Victoria Beckham finding out about any mistakes in the planning – including with the guest list.
It could not be confirmed whether the ‘Megan’ and Harry referred to in the exchanges were definitely the Sussexes. They did not attend the wedding.
Ms Braghin and Ms Grijalba called Mr Peltz a “bully billionaire”.
A spokesperson for Mr Peltz, in a statement to the Mail on Sunday, said the planners’ lawsuit was “replete with inaccuracies and their claims have no merit”.
