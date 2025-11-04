2 men accused of setting off fireworks inside a Harvard Medical School building are arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men who were in the Boston area for college Halloween parties last weekend set off fireworks in a Harvard Medical School building, authorities said Tuesday in announcing their arrests.

Logan David Patterson, 18, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning on charges of conspiracy to damage by means of fire or an explosive. They were due in court later Tuesday.

Neither Patterson, who is from the Boston suburb of Plymouth, nor Cardoza, who is from the Cape Cod town of Bourne, had an attorney as of early Tuesday afternoon. Cardoza also didn't immediately respond to an Instagram message seeking comment.

The explosion happened early Saturday on the fourth floor of Harvard Medical School's Goldenson Building, which houses labs and offices associated with the school’s neurobiology department. No one was injured.

“Let me be clear: Setting off an explosive device inside a locker at an institution geared toward higher education is not some harmless college prank. It’s selfish, it’s short-sighted, and it’s a federal crime,” said Ted Docks, the FBI’s special agent in charge, who wouldn't speculate as to the motive.

According to the charging document, witnesses said the defendants were visiting the Wentworth Institute of Technology for Halloween activities, including parties at area schools. On the day of the blast, surveillance footage captured the two walking toward Harvard's medical school wearing face coverings. Witnesses said the pair chose the building because it looked abandoned and got into it via the roof, the charging document states.

Witnesses said the pair lit a roman candle outside of the building and placed a cherry bomb inside of a locker in the building that then exploded, according to the charging document.

An officer who responded to a fire alarm that morning encountered two people running from the building, Harvard police said.

“Anxiety levels naturally rise when the public learns that an explosion was intentionally caused. I would say those levels may rise even higher in the Boston area,” U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said at the news conference, noting that the investigation is ongoing but that there’s no further threat to the university.

Medical school officials said the explosion caused no structural damage and that all labs and equipment remained intact.

___

This story was updated to correct the name of the Wentworth Institute of Technology, which was wrongly referred to as Wentworth College.