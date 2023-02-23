Watch live: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison at LA court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live from Los Angeles as Harvey Weinstein is handed a 16-year jail sentence on rape and other sexual misconduct charges

The movie mogul was found guilty of the charges involving a woman known as "Jane Doe One."

In the moments before the sentencing, Weinstein told judge Lisa Lench that he “didn’t deserve” to be behind bars, and asked for "mercy."

Weinstein also claimed that he was innocent, saying: "Your Honour… I maintain that I am innocent."

He said: “I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe One. I don’t know that woman and she doesn’t know me.

"This is a made-up story. With all due respect, Jane Doe One is an actress… Jane Doe One can turn on the tears.”

“Please don’t sentence me to life in prison, I don’t deserve it. I beg your mercy.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.