Watch live: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison at LA court
Watch live from Los Angeles as Harvey Weinstein is handed a 16-year jail sentence on rape and other sexual misconduct charges
The movie mogul was found guilty of the charges involving a woman known as "Jane Doe One."
In the moments before the sentencing, Weinstein told judge Lisa Lench that he “didn’t deserve” to be behind bars, and asked for "mercy."
Weinstein also claimed that he was innocent, saying: "Your Honour… I maintain that I am innocent."
He said: “I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe One. I don’t know that woman and she doesn’t know me.
"This is a made-up story. With all due respect, Jane Doe One is an actress… Jane Doe One can turn on the tears.”
“Please don’t sentence me to life in prison, I don’t deserve it. I beg your mercy.”
