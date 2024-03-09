Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hawaii firefighters get control of fire at a biomass power plant on Kauai

Firefighters in Hawaii have gotten control of a large fire at a biomass plant on Kauai Island

Via AP news wire
Saturday 09 March 2024 07:18
Hawaii Power Plant Fire
Hawaii Power Plant Fire

Firefighters in Hawaii were able to get control of a large fire at a biomass plant on Kauai Island that broke out on Friday.

Crews were called to the plant at about 3:30 p.m., KITV Island News reported. The firefighters had the fire under control about two hours later.

An image of the fire showed red flames and black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire was contained within Biomass Power Plant and didn't threaten the public, officials said.

Kauai firefighters are investigating what caused the blaze.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in