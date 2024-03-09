Hawaii firefighters get control of fire at a biomass power plant on Kauai

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Firefighters in Hawaii were able to get control of a large fire at a biomass plant on Kauai Island that broke out on Friday.

Crews were called to the plant at about 3:30 p.m., KITV Island News reported. The firefighters had the fire under control about two hours later.

An image of the fire showed red flames and black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire was contained within Biomass Power Plant and didn't threaten the public, officials said.

Kauai firefighters are investigating what caused the blaze.